Sleeping in car after power failure, one dies

Following an electrical cut, a father and two children decided to sleep in their car. As a result, one died later and two were hospitalized.

Police officers of An Lao District of the Northern City of Hai Phong said they are investigating to clarify the incident causing the hospitalization of a father and his children while sleeping in the car after the city lost power yesterday evening.

According to police, their house in An Lao District lost power, so the 49-year-old father and his two children including a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old daughter went to sleep in their car.

At about 3 a.m. on June 2, when the electricity came back to the area, the mother who stayed inside the house opened the car door to call her husband and 2 children, but she found that all 3 people were unconscious. Immediately after, she cried for help from her neighbors who took her husband and children to Kien An Hospital for emergency.

Because the daughter had stopped breathing, doctors immediately provided emergency treatment. But their efforts to save her for nearly 4 hours were unrewarded, the daughter was confirmed dead.

While the man and his son were hospitalized in a state of acute respiratory failure, deep coma, yawning, and low blood pressure. After receiving emergency treatment, the two patients are temporarily stable.

According to doctors, the primary cause of death of the girl is carbon monoxide poisoning.