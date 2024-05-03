SJC gold hits historic peak near VND86 million after auction cancellation

SJC Company listed SJC gold at VND83.5 million per tael for buying and VND85.8 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND600,000 in buying and selling prices compared to the morning session.

On the evening of May 3, the price of SJC gold continued its upward trend, reaching a historic peak following the announcement from the State Bank of Vietnam canceling the morning's gold auction session as only one unit registered to participate. The gap between SJC gold and the global market has widened to VND15 million per tael.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 3, in Ho Chi Minh City, SJC Company listed SJC gold at VND83.5 million per tael for buying and VND85.8 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND600,000 in buying and selling prices compared to the morning session. In comparison to the previous day, gold prices rose by VND600,000 in the buying rate and VND700,000 in the selling rate.

Simultaneously, in Hanoi, Doji Group also saw an increase of VND900,000 in buying prices and VND600,000 in selling prices compared to the previous day, with transactions conducted at VND83.5 million per tael for buying and VND85.5 million per tael for selling.

Consequently, the SJC gold price has officially surpassed the previous peak of VND85.3 million per tael set on April 15, establishing a new high at VND85.8 million per tael.

Today, the price of 9999 gold rings continued to descend. Specifically, SJC Company decreased by VND150,000 in both buying and selling rates from the previous day, now at VND73.1 million per tael for buying and VND74.8 million per tael for selling.

PNJ Company traded at VND73.1 million per tael for buying and VND74.95 million per tael for selling, down VND300,000 and VND250,000 in buying and selling, respectively, compared to the previous day.

On the global gold market, the spot gold price on the Kitco exchange in the afternoon of May 3 (Vietnam time) was trading at US$2,301.6 an ounce, down approximately $1 an ounce compared to earlier in the day. After conversion, this price amounts to approximately VND70.5 million per tael.

Currently, the global gold price is approximately VND15 million per tael lower than that of SJC gold. Moreover, the world gold price is also lower than that of 9999 gold rings by approximately VND4.2 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan