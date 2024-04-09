SJC, 9999 gold rings top new highs

On the afternoon of April 9, the domestic gold price continued to gallop. Following a surge of VND2.3 million per tael, SJC gold reached nearly VND85 million per tael - marking its highest peak to date.

In Ho Chi Minh City around 3:30 p.m., Doji Group bought SJC gold at VND80.8 million per tael and sold it at VND84.3 million per tael, an increase of VND1.3 million in the buying rate and VND2.2 million in the selling rate compared to the previous day.

Simultaneously, in Hanoi, SJC Company also increased by VND2.3 million in both buying and selling rates, trading at VND82.7 million per tael for buying and VND84.72 million per tael for selling.

Not only did the price of SJC gold rise, but the price of 9999 gold rings also continued to escalate, reaching an unprecedented high.

In Ho Chi Minh City, SJC Company traded 9999 gold rings at VND73.9 million per tael for buying and VND75.3 million per tael for selling, up VND1 million in both buying and selling rates compared to the previous day.

In Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company raised prices by VND1.75 million for buying and VND1.85 million for selling, with transactions occurring at VND75.58 million per tael for buying and VND77.08 million per tael for selling. These represent the highest prices for gold rings ever recorded.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price on the Kitco exchange rose to US$2,357.22 an ounce on the morning of April 9 (Vietnam time), up $15 an ounce from earlier today – the highest price ever recorded for world gold in history. After conversion, this price is equivalent to approximately VND71.4 million per tael. Currently, the world gold price is lower than SJC gold by about VND13.3 million per tael compared to VND11.7 million per tael the previous day, and lower than 9999 gold rings by approximately VND3.9-5.6 million per tael from VND3.3-4.5 million per tael the previous day.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan