Sixth Automechanika HCMC returns

The sixth edition of Automechanika HCMC, underway from June 20-22, is hosting an impressive line-up of global industry players.

At the event (Photo: Internet)

Co-hosted by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Co., Ltd, Chan Chao International Co., Ltd and Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam Co., Ltd, the event draws over 500 exhibitors from 23 countries and territories, including Brazil, Canada, Germany, Georgia, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Peru, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, the US and Vietnam.

Other zones across the exhibition grounds include parts & components and automotive repair, maintenance & care, accessories & customizing. Leading brands comprise the likes of Autel, Carlas, FPT Automotive, Hengst, Koryo, Lucas, Millenium, Mulantan, Thinkcar, and Zero Mileage.

Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said the show’s expansion of 44 percent to a record-breaking space of over 22,600 sq.m reflects a growing confidence and heightened ambition within Vietnam’s thriving automotive market. Automechanika HCMC, the largest regional trade fair in the automotive aftermarket, will further consolidate its role as a comprehensive platform for business, education, and entertainment.

Automechanika HCMC’s fringe events offer even more opportunities to discover the latest advancements, trends, and updates about the industry, including the Automotive Mobility Solutions Conference, the Collision Repair Training Workshop, and other sessions on Electrification and Digitalisation Business Networking Event, Automotive Logistics, Warehousing and Supply Chain Conference, and Automotive Manufacturing, Transformation and Automation Workshop.

Elsewhere, the returning Collision Repair Training Workshop will have experts from OTO-HUI and Magic Cube Auto-Aftermarket (a highly influential automotive training consultancy from China) sharing their insights on electric vehicle systems, repair, and safety precautions.

Vietnamplus