Singapore holds official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Party, State leader

Vietnam and Singapore have developed one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and substantive partnerships, with bilateral ties steadily expanding and deepening over more than five decades.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, together with their spouses, stand on the podium of honour as military bands perform the national anthems of Vietnam and Singapore at the welcome ceremony on May 29 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse on May 29 morning, part of the latter's three-day state visit to Singapore.

During his stay in Singapore, the top Vietnamese leader is scheduled to attend and deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

At the welcome ceremony, military bands played the national anthems of the two countries. The two leaders then introduced members of their respective countries’ high-ranking delegations.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam inspect the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony on May 29 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Singapore have developed one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and substantive partnerships, with bilateral ties steadily expanding and deepening over more than five decades. The relationship is widely regarded as a model of successful cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a cornerstone of bilateral relations. Singapore is currently one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners and the second largest foreign investor. A hallmark of the bilateral economic partnership is the network of Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs), widely seen as a symbol of effective and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations.

The state visit by General Secretary and President To Lam is considered particularly significant as the two countries continue to implement their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening up new opportunities for collaboration in areas of shared strategic interests.

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