Top Vietnamese leader to pay visit to Singapore, attend Shangri-La Dialogue

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam will pay a state visit to Singapore from May 29-31, and he will attend and deliver a keynote address at this year's IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, along with a high-level delegation of Vietnam will pay a state visit to Singapore from May 29 - 31.

The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam will attend and deliver a keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue on May 29 at the invitation of Bastian Giegerich, Director-General and Chief Executive of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

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