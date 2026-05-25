International

Top Vietnamese leader to pay visit to Singapore, attend Shangri-La Dialogue

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam will pay a state visit to Singapore from May 29-31, and he will attend and deliver a keynote address at this year's IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, along with a high-level delegation of Vietnam will pay a state visit to Singapore from May 29 - 31.

The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Screenshot (367).png
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam will attend and deliver a keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue on May 29 at the invitation of Bastian Giegerich, Director-General and Chief Executive of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Vietnamplus

Tags

General Secretary and President To Lam Shangri-La Dialogue visit to Singapore keynote address

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn