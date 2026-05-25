Top Vietnamese leader to pay visit to Singapore, attend Shangri-La Dialogue

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, along with a high-level delegation of Vietnam will pay a state visit to Singapore from May 29 - 31.
The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
General Secretary and President To Lam will attend and deliver a keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue on May 29 at the invitation of Bastian Giegerich, Director-General and Chief Executive of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).