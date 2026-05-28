Top leader talks economic rise, state overhaul with OV community in Thailand

The Vietnamese Party and State always consider overseas Vietnamese, including those in Thailand, an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc, an invaluable national resource and a key bridge in bilateral ties, affirmed top leader To Lam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets the Vietnamese community in Thailand on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photos

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, met with staffs of the Vietnamese Embassy and Consulate General, along with nearly 600 overseas Vietnamese living, studying and working in Thailand, in Udon Thani on May 27.

General Secretary and President To Lam said Vietnam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic economies in the region and the world after more than 80 years of development and four decades of renewal.

Vietnam recently completed a sweeping overhaul of its state apparatus, reorganised administrative units and rolled out a two-tier local administration model. The new structure is gradually operating stably and effectively, aimed at improving governance and public services, contributing to the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term.

He said the State has expanded support for education, health care and social welfare, including tuition exemptions from preschool through high school, construction of inter-level boarding schools in border communes, broader health insurance coverage and improved public health care. Vietnam is also accelerating housing policies to ensure access for all citizens.

The leader said his Thailand visit would include discussions with senior Thai leaders on future cooperation, stressing that the Vietnamese community in Thailand serves as an important bridge tightening friendship and the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He praised the Vietnamese community in Thailand for maintaining patriotism, resilience and diligence, noting that many have integrated successfully into local society while preserving Vietnamese culture, language and traditions and keeping strong ties with the homeland.

Efforts to preserve and develop landmarks such as the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site, Vietnam Town and other cultural works in Udon Thani show the enduring vitality of Vietnamese culture and the overseas community’s deep connection to the homeland, he said.

He expressed confidence in younger generations of Vietnamese in Thailand, saying that their grasp of Thai culture paired with Vietnamese roots would make them a dynamic bridge promoting cooperation between the two nations. He urged them to excel in study, respect local laws, maintain the Vietnamese language and understand the country’s history.

The leader also commended the General Association of Vietnamese in Thailand for fostering community ties and Vietnam-Thailand relations.

The Vietnamese Party and State always consider overseas Vietnamese, including those in Thailand, an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc, an invaluable national resource and a key bridge in bilateral ties, he said, pledging support for them in securing stable legal status, integrating locally and preserving cultural identity while staying linked to Vietnam.

Feedback from the meeting will be reviewed by relevant authorities, with appropriate solutions to be considered and adopted promptly, he added.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, the Vietnamese community in Thailand now exceeds 100,000, with the vast majority enjoying stable lives. Many have achieved success and earned respect in education, health care and business, winning recognition from Thai authorities and the public.

VNA