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Thai PM chairs official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Party, State leader

The official visit to Thailand by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for its relationship with Thailand as well as Southeast Asia more broadly.

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Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Vietnam's Party General Secretary and President To Lam review the guards of honour at the welcome ceremony for the latter in Bangkok on May 28. (Photo: VNA)

An official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation was held at the Thai Government House in Bangkok on the morning of May 28.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse presided over the ceremony.

Immediately following the welcome ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and PM Anutin Charnvirakul held talks with the participation of the two countries’ high-ranking delegations.

Over 50 years since Vietnam and Thailand established diplomatic relations in 1976, bilateral ties have continuously grown in a strong and comprehensive manner, becoming one of the most dynamic and effective relationships within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Thailand is currently Vietnam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. The two economies are becoming increasingly integrated within regional supply chains. Thailand is also among the largest ASEAN investors in Vietnam, with many major projects in energy, processing industries, retail, logistics and infrastructure.

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A view of the welcome ceremony on May 28 in Bangkok for Vietnam's top leader. (Photo: VNA)

The two countries hold significant potential for cooperation in supply chain development, transport connectivity, logistics and Mekong sub-regional cooperation. Given their important geostrategic positions, both sides are well placed to become key connectivity hubs in mainland Southeast Asia.

The official visit to Thailand by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for its relationship with Thailand as well as for Southeast Asia more broadly.

The visit also provides an opportunity for high-ranking leaders of both countries to hold in-depth discussions on major orientations aimed at effectively implementing a new cooperation framework, thereby creating fresh momentum for bilateral relations in the coming period.

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Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Vietnam's Party General Secretary and President To Lam together with their spouses listen to the two countries' national anthems. (photo: VNA)
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Party General Secretary and President To Lam introduces the members of the Vietnamese delegation to Thai PM.(Photo: VNA)
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General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul Thai Government House

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