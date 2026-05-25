International

Vietnam, China add cross-border rail link in trade push

Vietnam and China have opened an additional cross-border logistics route, contributing to stronger transport links and bilateral trade.

China Railway Nanning Group said a container train hauling 170 tons of calcium hydroxide left Guigang station in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on May 23 afternoon. The shipment transited through Nanning International Railway Port before heading to Vietnam’s Yen Vien station. The corridor is a new cross-border logistics addition following the launch of the Liuzhou-Nanning-Vietnam rail service.

International freight trains offer greater flexibility and adaptability, enabling interconnection across multiple regions and routes, a representative of the Zhanjiang railway logistics center under China Railway Nanning said, adding that the service is expected to meet diverse corporate transport demand while further expanding the China-Vietnam transport market.

To ensure stable and smooth operations, Chinese railway authorities have stepped up coordination among rail operators, customs agencies and businesses. Container-loading plans have been drawn up and transshipment procedures optimised, allowing Chinese domestic exporters to move goods to border checkpoints more efficiently.

Screenshot (368).png
Cargo transit through Nanning International Railway Port before heading to Vietnam’s Yen Vien station. (Photo: VNA)

The new route is set to create a more stable and efficient logistics corridor for trade between Guangxi and Vietnam, while reinforcing regional supply chain connectivity.

The China Railway Nanning Group said it will keep improving the quality of international freight train services linking Vietnam and China, building out multimodal transport models and deepening regional trade connectivity.

Vietnamplus

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additional cross-border logistics route transport links China Railway Nanning Group Liuzhou-Nanning-Vietnam rail service Nanning International Railway Port China-Vietnam transport market international freight train services

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