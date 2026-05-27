Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Thailand

Immediately after their arrival, General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site and met with the Vietnamese community here.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are welcomed at Udon Thani International Airport on May 27 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Udon Thani International Airport in Udon Thani province on the afternoon of May 27, beginning their three-day official visit to Thailand.

The visit is made at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse.

Welcoming General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Thai Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Watcharaphon Khaokham, leaders of Udon Thani province, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Dinh Hoang Linh, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Thailand.

Immediately after their arrival, General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site and met with the Vietnamese community here.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are welcomed at Udon Thani International Airport on the afternoon of May 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Thailand share many common interests in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region. Over the past 50 years, since the establishment of diplomatic relations (1976–2026), bilateral ties have been continuously strengthened and expanded robustly and comprehensively, becoming one of the most dynamic and effective relationships within ASEAN.

The two countries upgraded their ties from a Strategic Partnership to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, and currently to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the growing level of political trust between the two sides.

The official visit demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for its relationship with Thailand and for the Southeast Asian region. It provides an opportunity for high-level leaders of both countries to hold extensive discussions on major directions for effectively implementing the new cooperation framework, thereby creating fresh momentum for bilateral relations in the coming period.

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