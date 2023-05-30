SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Singapore biggest foreign investor in HCMC

Singapore was the biggest foreign investor in Ho Chi Minh City in terms of newly-registered projects and capital contribution for share purchases in the last five months.
A view of HCMC (Photo: VNA)

Singapore has 72 new projects worth US$121.5 million, accounting for 60.8% of the total capital of the new projects.

According to the municipal Department of Statistics, Japan came second with 32 new projects totaling US$16.5 million, making up 8.3% of the total.

In the January-May period, the southern economic hub saw 374 new projects with a combined capital of US$199.8 million. Meanwhile, US$403.3 million were added to 121 existing ones.

As many as 836 foreign investors poured US$541.1 million into capital contribution and share purchase deals in the first five months, up 9.3% compared to the same period last year. Singapore and Cayman Islands had the highest proportion of capital contribution in the reviewed period, accounting for 53.6% and 11.5%, respectively.

In the first five months, HCMC saw 18,630 newly-established enterprises, up 7.8 year on year, with a total registered capital of VND178.78 trillion (over US$7.6 billion), down 21.2%.

From January 1, 1988, to May 20, 2023, HCMC recorded 11,734 valid foreign-invested projects with a total value of over US$56.71 billion.

At the same time, US$81.04 billion was added to operating ones and invested in capital contribution and share purchase deals.

