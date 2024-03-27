Singapore becomes largest foreign investor in Vietnam in Q1

The disbursed FDI rose by 7.1 percent in the first quarter to reach $4.63 billion, a signal that the disbursement will continue the positive trend, the agency said.

Production at Tsuchiya Tsco, a Japan-invested company in Thang Long Industrial Park, Hanoi. The registered FDI into Vietnam rose 13.4 percent in the first quarter of this year to reach $6.17 billion. (Photo: VNA/VNS)

Vietnam has attracted a total of US$6.17 billion in foreign investment in the first quarter of this year with Singapore being the largest investor accounting for 41.3 percent of the investment influx.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency, registered capital rose 13.4 percent over the same period last year to $6.17 billion, including $4.77 billion in to 644 new projects, up 23.4 percent in the number of projects and 57.9 percent in the investment value.

A total of $934.6 million is registered to be added to existing projects and $466.2 million earmarked for stakes and capital contribution.

The average capital per new project in March is $4.9 million, lower than $7.4 million in February and $10.6 million in January.

The disbursed foreign investment rose by 7.1 percent in the first quarter to reach $4.63 billion, a signal that the disbursement will continue the positive trend, the agency said.

Foreign investors poured capitals into 17 out of 21 economic sectors, among which, the manufacturing and processing industry takes the lead with a total registered capital of $3.93 billion, a slight decrease of 1.3 percent over the same period last year, however.

The real estate sector comes the second with total registered capital of $1.58 billion in the first quarter, 2.1 times the figure of the same period last year, followed by the wholesale and retail industry and science and technology with an investment of $224.8 million and $190.2 million, respectively.

The foreign investment influx comes from 62 countries and territories.

Singapore is the biggest investor in Vietnam with a total registered capital of $2.55 billion, up by 51.3 percent. A major project of Singapore is $662 million urban project Lumi Hanoi.

With a total registered capital of $1.05 billion, 2.3 times higher, Hong Kong is the second largest investor in Vietnam.

Hanoi is the top FDI destination with an influx of $970.8 million, rising by 6.1 times over the same period last year, followed by Bac Ninh with $745.2 million.

VNS