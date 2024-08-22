SGGP, HUBA to launch supporting activities to help businesses

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Association (HUBA) will jointly launch supporting activities to help businesses.

The HUBA held a meeting to launch a series of events celebrating the 20th anniversary of Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day (October 13, 2004 - October 13, 2024). Simultaneously, they opened the voting for prominent businesses and entrepreneurs of Ho Chi Minh City in 2024.

During the meeting, HUBA Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa emphasized the voting theme ‘Enterprises’ Efforts: Partnering with the City to Drive Economic Growth’ Under the supervision of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, a range of events will take place. These include the fifth City Economic Forum from September 24 to 27, focusing on ‘Industrial Transformation: New Momentum for Sustainable Development in Ho Chi Minh City’.

Additionally, there will be an award ceremony honoring businesses that achieve the ‘Green Business’ title in 2024 on August 29. The celebration of the 20th anniversary of Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day (October 13, 2004 - October 13, 2024) and the recognition of outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs in Ho Chi Minh City for 2024 will also be part of the festivities.

Finally, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will present commendations to entities that have repeatedly achieved the “Prominent Business and Entrepreneur” title on October 11.

Throughout this series of activities, HUBA and SGGP newspaper will organize events to promote brand development, market share, and investment capital for businesses with a special focus on green enterprises.

In the meeting, Chairman Hoa mentioned that they will implement the voting of outstanding enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024. Those businesses achieving the title will be certified by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. This aims to honor outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs who comply well with state policies and contribute significantly to the city’s socio-economic development.

Additionally, both parties will collaborate with major distribution systems in Vietnam, such as Saigon Co.op, Satra, and MM Mega, to launch consumer stimulus programs with the aim of raising awareness of green business products within the community. This effort will effectively support businesses in boosting orders and expanding domestic market share and export markets.

By Ai Van – Translated By Anh Quan