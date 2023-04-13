Several official websites illegally inserted with ads for gambling

Vietnam National Cyber Security Technology Corp (NCS) informed that lately, many businesses and organizations have asked for help about their formal websites being attacked.



Accordingly, these websites all use ‘https’ protocol, have the ‘official’ certification of state agencies and major companies. Yet when clicking on the address, users are transferred to the website of online gambling organizations.

The common feature of such cyberattacks is that hackers exploit website vulnerabilities to take control of those sites and corresponding servers. They then insert advertising links or even malware so that website visitors are automatically transferred to online gambling websites.

NCS warns that network administrators must urgently check the entire website system under their charge, especially source code pages. Any newly created files or those having different creating time from others in the same directory must be carefully reviewed. Simultaneously, it is critical to change administrative passwords and database access passwords if these sensitive information pieces are still weak.