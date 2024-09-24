Semiconductor industry set to impose policies for further development

The Investment Trade Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City and the Ho Chi Minh City Semiconductor Industry Association yesterday co-organized the Ho Chi Minh City Semiconductor Industry Promotion Conference.

Overview of the conference

The conference was on the framework of the fifth Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF 2024) with its target of imposing discussions to build the prioritized plans to develop the semiconductor industry.

According to the Ho Chi Minh Semiconductor Industry Association, the semiconductor industry is now booming in developed countries like the United States, Japan and Singapore. It has played a vital role in the development of technology and the global economy.

In Vietnam, the semiconductor was selected as a key national sector with electronic and information technology products (microchip terminals) contributing around 20 percent of the country’s GDP.

Some technology booths are at the exhibition space for green growth products and services.

Recently, on September 21, the Government signed Decision No.1017/QD-TTg approving a program on developing human resources for the semiconductor industry until 2030 with a vision to 2050.

Accordingly, the country sets a target to have at least 50,000 engineers and workers with bachelor's and higher degrees in the semiconductor industry.

By Thi Hong, Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong