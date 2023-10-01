Semiconductor industry needs thorough preparations: official

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Tran Quoc Phuong stressed human resources development in the semiconductor industry while speaking at a government press conference in Hanoi on September 30.

“This is a new industry in Vietnam that needs thorough preparations to develop effectively,” the official noted.

According to the Deputy Minister, the Prime Minister has assigned the MPI to quickly outline a project on human resources development in service of the sector by 2030.

The ministry has proposed three pillars in this regard, covering higher education, the training of engineers and workers, and the attraction of talents, Phuong said, adding that the MPI will closely coordinate with other ministries, agencies, localities, businesses and scientists to complete the project as scheduled.

Regarding public investment, he said both domestic and foreign experts considered it an important engine for the country’s economic growth and recovery, with public investment disbursement in the first nine months of this year fulfilling about 51.38% of the set plan.

For GDP growth in the third quarter of this year, it went beyond expectations, hitting 5.33%, significantly contributing to the nine-month figure of 4.24%, he said.

Given export difficulties, domestic consumption plays a significant role in the national economic growth with the total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods increasing 9%, he said.