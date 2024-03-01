Second baby girl undergoing fetal cardiac intervention born in Tu Du Hospital

The second baby girl undergoing fetal cardiac intervention was delivered by cesarean section surgery yesterday in Tu Du Maternity Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

The baby girl with a congenital heart defect underwent the fetal cardiac intervention, an in-utero cardiac procedure done in fetuses at 29 weeks of the pregnancy. She is a child of a 27 year old woman in HCMC’s District 3. Thanks to cesarean section surgery, the baby was born at 37 weeks of the pregnancy.

According to Director Tran Ngoc Hai of Tu Du Hospital, at the time of special surgery performance, obstetric experts assessed the baby's health appropriately. If she stayed in her mother’s abdomen longer, the baby's health could be dangerous because her heart was getting bigger and the blood was not pumping enough for the fetus.

The surgery team at Tu Du Hospital and Children's Hospital 1, consisting of 20 people, worked hard for the absolute safety of the baby and her mother. They spent 30 minutes carrying out the surgery, the baby girl was born healthy with a weight of 2.6kg. After birth, the baby was placed in skin-to-skin contact with the mother.

Later, the baby had an echocardiogram right in the operating room to evaluate the heart condition. Doctors say that the baby's heart is still suitable and does not require any intervention at this time. However, the baby will soon be transferred to Children's Hospital 1 for further monitoring by heart experts.

Previously on January 4, surgeons of Tu Du Hospital and Children's Hospital 1 performed fetal cardiac intervention on a baby who was born on January 30.

Also on the morning of February 29, the team of doctors at Tu Du Hospital and Children's Hospital 1 performed another fetal cardiac intervention for the third fetus in Vietnam. According to the hospital’s information, the pregnant woman from the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak had a fetus with a congenital defect - no pulmonary valve hole.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan