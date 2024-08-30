Seafood enterprises gradually widen business scale

The seventh conference of the industry and trade sector of the five centrally-run cities in 2024 took place this morning in Can Tho City.

Overview of the conference

The conference themed “Linking trade development to connect supply and demand between five centrally-run cities with the provinces of the Mekong Delta”.



Attending and speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Ngoc He said that the total export turnover of the five centrally-run cities in the first six months of the year accounted for 26.5 percent of the total amount of the whole country.

Of which, Hai Phong City and Ho Chi Minh City had the highest export turnover while the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City had a higher import turnover than export.

Export enterprises have strengthened the control of quality and technique to ensure product quality to step-by-step meet the requirements on export.

A farmer in Mekong Delta harvests shrimp.

In addition, seafood processing enterprises have built farming areas, switching farming models from small scale to large scale and proactively controlled raw materials, ensuring a closed process from production, processing to consumption.

Exported seafood products have got more and more diverse and gradually met the strict regulations of the import markets.

The industry and trade sector of the five centrally-run cities have seriously implemented the policies, resolutions and innovative points of view of the Party and the cities. Additionally, the cities have innovated leadership and direction methods with focused and key points; promptly and effectively resolving arising issues.

The conference focuses on solutions to promote e-commerce development for the One Commune One Product products.

At the conference, numerous reports and discussions focused on the current situation and solutions to promote e-commerce development for the One Commune One Product (OCOP) products, boost transportation linkage, improve the investment environment, increase investment attraction, digital transformation and so on.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong