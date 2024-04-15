Business

Banking-finance

SBV plans auction of gold bars

SGGPO

On April 15, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced the completion of preparations for the auction of gold bars to enhance the gold supply in the market.

vang.png

Specifically, the SBV will issue a bidding announcement one day before the auction. After the floor price announcement, credit institutions and gold trading enterprises will start filling in bidding forms.

Participating entities are allotted 30 minutes to determine the quantity and purchase price. One hour after bidding closes, the SBV will announce the results. Companies must place a deposit to participate in the bidding, no later than 5 p.m. on the day they receive the bidding announcement.

Presently, 26 units, including commercial banks and gold trading enterprises, have established gold bar trading relationships with the SBV. Among them, 15 units are eligible to participate in the bidding. The type of gold being auctioned is SJC gold bars.

On April 12, SBV’s representative announced that, in response to the volatile global gold market and the significant disparity between domestic and international gold prices, the SBV had prepared intervention plans to stabilize the market.

Consequently, after an 11-year hiatus, the SBV has resumed auctions for gold bars. Previously, the first auction for gold bars was conducted by the SBV on March 28, 2013. In 2013, the SBV held a total of 76 auction sessions for gold bars, with a total volume of winning bids reaching 1,819,900 taels out of 1,932,000 taels offered. At that time, the price of SJC gold remained approximately VND4.2 million per tael higher than the international gold price.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

SBV gold auction SJC gold bars gold supply

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn