Salt yield in Bac Lieu Province nearly doubles over same period of 2023

The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu had over 1,460 hectares of salt making area with an output of over 54,360 tons, obtaining 117 percent of the plan and surging 97 percent over the same period last year.

Salt fields in Bac Lieu Province

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Bac Lieu Province said that the high salt yield was thanks to favorable weather conditions of early withdrawal of rainy season and strong sunshine.

According to the plan, Vietnam Salt-making Craft Festival – Bac Lieu 2024 will be organized from December 26 to December 28 to honor, preserve and develop traditional salt production as well as enhance the value of the salt production in Vietnam in general and in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu in particular.

Thereby, the festival will aim at arousing love for traditional professions, attracting young, qualified workforces to participate in salt production, business and start-ups.

In order to effectively organize the Vietnam Salt-making Craft Festival – Bac Lieu 2024, Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Pham Van Thieu signed a decision on the establishment of the Organizing Board of the Vietnam Salt-making Craft Festival – Bac Lieu 2024.

Accordingly, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu will closely collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, ministries, agencies and organizers to promote and encourage relevant units to join the event.

By Ngoc Chanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

