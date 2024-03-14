Saigon Newport Corp. contributes 16 percent to city budget

Saigon Newport Corp. (SNC) each year submits VND71 trillion (US$2.88 billion) to the budget of HCMC, along with successfully completing its assigned targets.

Tan Cang – Cat Lai Terminal, the largest and most modern marine port in Vietnam



In 2023, the quantity of import-export containers served by SNC reached 9.75 million TEUs, equal to nearly 140 million tonnes of goods. This is a rise of about 1 percent and accounts for 57 percent of the national market share as well as 90 percent of the HCMC’s one.

SNC has 50 subsidiaries, member companies, and affiliated companies. Its major marine ports include Tan Cang – Cat Lai in HCMC, Tan Cang – Cai Mep deep-water port cluster in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province (Tan Cang – Cai Mep TCIT, Tan Cang – Cai Mep Thi Vai TCTT, and Tan Cang – Cai Mep TCCT), Tan Cang – Hai Phong International Container Terminal HICT in Hai Phong City.

Being the largest and most professional container port operator in Vietnam, SNC is in the list of Top-5 leading logistics businesses in the country and stands at the 17th position in the group of 20 container port clusters with the largest cargo throughput in the world.

As SNC focuses on developing marine economic services, it has been able to launch the first deep-water container port in the North, located in Hai Phong City. It is also implementing achievements of Industry 4.0 to establish its smart port and smart warehouse models to serve the smart city model in HCMC.

SNC’s three core business fields consist of port operation, logistics services, sea transport and offshore services. It is one of the leading logistics service providers in Vietnam, specializing in logistics and supply chain management solution provision.

SNC owns a domestic fleet named Tancang Shipping with a capacity of 2,000 TEUs a time, whose route is from Hai Phong City – Da Nang City – Quy Nhon City – Cam Ranh City – HCMC. The fleet runs 4 ships per week and accounts for a quarter of the market share in the North-South coastal transport.

With 17 port terminals and modern warehouses, SNC can accommodate container ships up to 16,000 tonnes. It has entered into contracts with 150 shipping lines and agents in the world.

Experts in the field advised that to serve supply chains, HCMC should invest more in developing traffic facilities and logistics infrastructure alongside with developing marine ports and airports, border gates, key economic corridors, and inter-regional trading routes in the Southeast region.

Therefore, in the upcoming time, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade will collaborate with related state departments and agencies as well as businesses to implement suitable policies, mechanisms, and solutions for logistics growth. This is supposed to increase the loading-unloading capacity of marine ports while forming a logistics service center in the city.

In a working session with SNC, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee highly appreciated breakthrough solutions of the corporation to ensure smooth operation for the marine port system in the country and particularly in HCMC, which helps to stabilize various supply chains.

He praised the contribution of VND71 trillion (2.88 billion) of SNC to the city budget (accounting for 16 percent of the total budget revenue) and stressed his confidence that the corporation is able to maintain its growth rate.

It is hoped that SNC will contribute more to the economic growth of HCMC, beginning with fostering the digital transformation in the organization and popularize its brand name worldwide. It is also expected to consolidate its position and turn into a leading national defence-economic corporation in Vietnam in the field of marine economy and logistics services thanks to its high quality.

The commitments of SNC have been recognized by the Central Party, the State, the Army, and the Navy via several noble titles and awards Hero of Labor in 2004

One third-class Independence Medal

Six third-class, second-class, and first-class Labor Medals

Two third-class Victory Medals On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Traditional Day (March 15, 1989 - March 15, 2024), SNC is honored with the second title of Hero of Labor.

By Chien Dung – Translated by Huong Vuong