Romania's National Day marked in HCMC

The HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on November 26 to celebrate the 106th anniversary of Romania's National Day (December 1, 1918 - 2024).

The event also marked 10 years of the establishment of the Vietnam - Romania Friendship Association (VRFA) of HCMC.

Speaking at the event, President of the VRFA of HCMC Nguyen Truong Giang highlighted the historical significance of Romania's National Day, saying that in recent years, the association has taken activities to support and accompany the Romanian Embassy in Vietnam. He noted that the association serves as a bridge promoting solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the people of the city in particular and Vietnam in general, and the Romanian people.

The association will work closely with HUFO and the VRFA Central Committee to make practical contributions to preserving and strengthening the solidarity and friendship between the people of Vietnam and Romania, contributing to promoting all-round relations between the two countries, he said.

For her part, Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila said Romania plays an important role in promoting the economic cooperation framework between the European Union and Vietnam, affirming that the Romania-Vietnam solidarity is at the international and European levels.

The diplomat stated that the bilateral relations between Romania and Vietnam, based on the traditional friendship between the two countries' people, have made strong progress and reflect the growing dynamism of high-level bilateral connections. The relationship has recorded positive results in areas of political dialogue, diplomacy, culture, and economics, she added.

According to Romila, two-way trade between Romania and Vietnam reached US$245.97 million in the first seven months of 2024, up 26.28 percent compared to the same period last year. The two countries share common interests in future-oriented fields such as information technology and green energy.

The relationship between Romania and Vietnam is currently experiencing the most dynamic period in the history of their ties. The focus on developing bilateral cooperation ensures a solid foundation for the friendship between the people of the two countries, she added.

