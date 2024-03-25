RoK wants to invest in Hue Central Hospital's second establishment

A delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) on March 25 paid a working visit to the Hue Central Hospital's second establishment in Phong Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

The delegation from the Republic of Korea's National Assembly visits the Hue Central Hospital's second establishment. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides discussed investment cooperation opportunities and projects.

On this occasion, Speaker of the Korean National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo sent a greeting video clip to the hospital’s staff, in which he showed his expectations for the prosperous development of the Hue Central Hospital's second establishment, and pledged to pay attention to and provide continuous support for intensifying medical and healthcare cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK in the coming time.

At the meeting, Korean NA deputies were impressed by the changes in facilities, human resources, and medical techniques of the hospital in recent years. They said that there are currently some non-governmental organizations, businesses, and hospitals in the RoK that want to introduce cooperative activities to develop and upgrade the establishment in the future.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said that Thua Thien-Hue always pays special attention to Korean partners, and creates favorable conditions for Phong Dien district to seek investment resources and assist the expansion of the Hue Central Hospital's second establishment.

Vietnamplus