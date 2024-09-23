RoK firms explore investment opportunities in Ninh Thuan

A delegation of 30 Korean firms from the VKBIA on September 23 worked with leaders of the south-central province of Ninh Thuan to explore the local investment environment and seek business partnership opportunities in the locality.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

At the working session, Trinh Minh Hoang, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee briefed the guests on the potential, advantages, and unique values of the province.

Ninh Thuan is the driest province in Vietnam with high radiation energy, which allows the province to develop renewable energy, he said, adding that the province hopes to become the country’s largest energy center.

He introduced typical agricultural products of Ninh Thuan, including grapes, apples, garlic, green asparagus, aloe vera, goat, and sheep. Currently, Ninh Thuan has had 182 recognised OCOP (One Commune One Product Programme) products, he said, noting that many Korean enterprises have invested in the province in producing agricultural products for export.

Hoang also highlighted the strategic location and strong infrastructure system of the locality with three large-scale industrial parks and more than 105km of coastline as well as numerous untouched landscapes.

The provincial leader said that Ninh Thuan aims to boost the development of major economic pillars including renewable energy, clean energy, high-quality tourism, processing industry, renewable energy equipment production, high-tech agriculture, marine economy and real estate industry.

The province has issued many policies and mechanisms to attract investors, he said, pledging that the locality always encourages foreign investors, including those from the Republic of Korea, to invest in the province. He asked for the Vietnam - -Korea Businessmen and Investment Association (VKBIA)’s support in connecting Ninh Thuan and Korean investors.

VKBIA Chairman Tran Hai Linh recognized Ninh Thuan’s potential and advantages and affirmed that Korean businesses are interested in the locality’s high-tech agriculture and tourism.

Several Korean firms and organizations have made their presence in Ninh Thuan, including CJ Group, and travel firms from Gwangju, Jeju, and Seoul have also showed their interest in the locality.

At the meeting, many Korean enterprises also expressed their impressions of Ninh Thuan's potential and development advantages. Some said they are willing to bring advanced machinery and technological equipment to Vietnam in general and Ninh Thuan, in particular, to invest in the production of organic biological fertilizers or smartphones and tablets.

On the occasion, Korean businesses toured a number of companies in Ninh Thuan.

To date, Ninh Thuan has received 31 non-refundable aid projects from the Republic of Korea with a total committed value of US$2.4 million, along with other support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Vietnamplus