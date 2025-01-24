Remittances surge as Tet approaches

According to the State Bank of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City branch, US$9.6 billion, or 60 percent of the total remittances, flew through financial institutions, representing a US$140 million increase from the previous year.

Remittances to Vietnam in 2024 are estimated at about US$16 billion, maintaining the record-high levels seen in 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son described remittances as a critical economic source for the country. Remittances to Vietnam in 2024 were estimated at about US$16 billion, maintaining the record-high levels seen in 2023.

Remittances sent to the country currently have two main sources, from overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese people working abroad.

Regional breakdown shows Asian countries dominating remittance transfers, accounting for nearly 54 percent of the total, with a remarkable 24 percent year-on-year growth. Oceania saw a 20 percent increase and Americas a 4.4 percent rise, while European transfers declined by 19 percent.

Notably, over 74 percent of remittances were processed through remittance companies while traditional financial institutions handled the remaining 26 percent.

Credit organisations are cashing in on the remittance surge by enhancing technological infrastructure and creating attractive promotional programmes to facilitate money transfers

Agribank, for instance, launched a campaign called “Tet remittances – strengthening familial bonds”, offering Western Union customers multiple chances to win prizes totalling more than VND1.3 billion (over US$51,700).

As the VND/USD exchange rate fluctuated significantly in 2024, increasing more than 5 percent in 2024. Remittances serve as a crucial external currency source, helping stabilise foreign exchange markets and increase the national foreign currency reserve.

Economic experts recommend policy refinement to facilitate remittance procedures for both senders and recipients, encourage the senders to land investment in the homeland, and connect them with domestic business opportunities.

Vietcombank Remittance predicted that the East Asian and Asia – Pacific will see around US$137 billion in remittance transfer in 2025, with the market expected to remain relatively stable.

Vietnamplus