Quantity of hand-foot-mouth cases in Mekong Delta significantly increasing

The Health Departments of various provinces in the Mekong Delta have reported a considerable rise in the number of hand-foot-mouth cases recently.

Caring for children infected with hand-foot-mouth disease in the Health Center of Phu Quoc City in Kien Giang Province (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, the Health Department of Soc Trang Province yesterday informed that since the beginning of this year, there have been 354 cases of hand-foot-mouth disease, a growth of 217 compared to this time last year. 17 of them are serious and have to have their samples sent to the HCMC Institute Pasteur for virus isolation.

The Center for Disease Control of Bac Lieu Province reported that in the first quarter of this year, there were 348 cases of hand-foot-mouth disease, a rise of 114 year to year.

In Tien Giang Province, the number of hand-foot-mouth cases has witnessed a continuous increase for the last two weeks, with an average of 30 new patients per week.

Aware of this serious state, all localities in the Mekong Delta are urgently applying measures to control current outbreaks.

Hot weather has caused a rise in the quantity of people with strokes. S.I.S Can Tho Hospital shared that since the beginning of 2024, it has treated more than 6,7000 emergencies, including 2,615 cases of stroke, 2,058 cases of cerebral infarction. This is quite common when the weather becomes extreme (too hot or too cold).

Medical experts advised that during this suffocating heat, traffic users should cover themselves carefully before going out and drink sufficient water to avoid being dehydrated.

In related news, on April 25, the Drug Administration of Vietnam (under the Health Ministry) sent a formal dispatch to all localities and related functional agencies about better managing medicine prices and ensuring enough medication for the community during the upcoming national holiday.

The Vietnam Drug Administration asked that the Health Departments and Centers for Disease Control of all provinces and cities frequently check and supply medication for disease treatment, especially in emergencies. The task of disease control and prevention must be taken good care of.

Medicines for common summer diseases like dengue fever, influenza A, hand-foot-mouth, measles, rubella, diarrhea caused by rotavirus, and diseases transmitted through the respiratory and digestive tracts must in stock at all time.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam