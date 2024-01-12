Purchasing power for Lunar New Year forecast to increase by 10 percent

Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year 2024) will approach in the next month, and purchasing power in the market for the special holiday is forecast to increase by 10 percent.

Purchasing power for Lunar New Year is forecast to increase by 10 percent

Stores and supermarkets in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have begun to stock more commodities, and the supply of goods is abundant because the demand for sightseeing and shopping is heating up.

According to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang, localities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Ninh Thuan have followed the direction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade to issue plans for the implementation of the goods stabilization program during the Lunar New Year 2024.

In particular, localities urged producers, businesses and distribution enterprises to proactively prepare sources of goods to meet the demand for goods and services by individuals and households in localities. The program has brought Vietnamese goods to the countryside and the market stabilization program brings goods to people at stable prices.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, although the economy is still difficult, but purchasing power during this year's Tet holiday may increase by over 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

The supply of essential goods was also proactively prepared by businesses very early, with the amount of inventory increasing by 10 percent to 25 percent over the same period in the previous year. To stimulate domestic consumption, many businesses have plans to deploy promotions and discounts on many essential consumer products, especially in the months near the Tet holidays.

The Departments of Industry and Trade of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have made efforts to work with many units to stabilize the market, organize promotion programs, and connect supply and demand, especially regional links with other provinces and cities to create a stable supply of goods in quantity, ensuring the best quality for the needs of these two large cities.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan