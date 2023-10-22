Program to help 100 couples struggling with infertility

A program specifically designed for needy couples facing infertility issues is expected to help 100 couples have the chance to expect their first child after unsuccessful attempts.

Initiated in 2014, it has so far assisted nearly 500 couples undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF). The expected number of couples in the 2023 edition is 100, the highest to date.

The programme opens for applications from October 16 to 31, with selected participants receiving full financial support for one cycle of IVF treatment, including fertilization. The treatment process will begin on November 16 at IVF facilities in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong Province, Dak Lak Province, and Da Nang City.

According to Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, a senior advisor at My Duc Hospital, eligible participants are couples who have been recommended for IVF treatment by specialized doctors working at one of the IVF centers recognized by the Ministry of Health. They must not have any children together, have been trying to conceive for more than one year, and have been married for over one year at the time of application.

In 2022, the program received 79 cases for examination and treatment that met the criteria. So far, 46 cases are progressing with pregnancies, while 11 cases still have frozen embryos.