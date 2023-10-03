Program implementation to benefit Vietnamese young people

Vietnamese youth, especially the age group 10-24 will be beneficiaries of a special program launched by the Ministry of Education and Training.

The Ministry of Education and Training has just coordinated with AstraZeneca Group and Plan International Vietnam to launch the program ‘Vietnamese Youth Health’ in the second phase from 2023 to 2025 to improve the health and quality of life of Vietnamese youth as well as provide preventive interventions for common non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic lung diseases.

The program aims to provide knowledge and skills related to non-communicable disease prevention directly to about 49,300 Vietnamese adolescents in 29 high schools and universities and information to about 300,000 people in the community through awareness-raising communication activities.