PowerChina proposes to participate in major railway projects in Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives President Zhou Jiayi of the Asia-Pacific region of Power Construction Corporation of China.

At the meeting, President Zhou Jiayi noted that PowerChina is currently active in over 130 countries worldwide, with operations concentrated in five key sectors such as water conservancy and hydropower, electric power, urban infrastructure, mining, and digitalization. In Vietnam, the company has maintained a presence since the early 2000s, contributing to more than 100 projects spanning energy, infrastructure, and seaport development.

The president of PowerChina's Asia-Pacific region said that the company has had railway construction experience by building over 2,000 km, he showed his interest in partnering with four Vietnamese companies to execute railway projects, starting with the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong line. The corporation representative pledged to maintain progress, quality, and cost efficiency while sharing technical and management expertise with local partners.

Alongside its involvement in the railway sector, PowerChina has also indicated its intention to persist in investing in renewable energy and various other infrastructure sectors.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his support for PowerChina's proposal, highlighting Vietnam's commitment to three strategic breakthroughs namely enhancing transport infrastructure, energy, and digital transformation infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on connecting infrastructure with China. He anticipates that PowerChina will enhance collaboration with Vietnamese partners in clean energy and strategic infrastructure projects, notably standard gauge railways and urban railways, including the Hai Phong - Hanoi - Lao Cai railway, which aims to link with Kunming - Chongqing and extend to European nations.

The Prime Minister voiced his advocacy for the group's investment and business strategy in Vietnam's railway sector. Vietnam welcomes renowned and substantial Chinese corporations and enterprises to invest and establish operations in the field of railway infrastructure in Vietnam, prioritizing the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway line.

He suggested that PowerChina collaborate and assist Vietnam in advancing the railway industry, facilitating the transfer of technological expertise, scientific innovations, cultivating skilled personnel, implementing management methodologies, and providing operational frameworks in the railway sector.

The Prime Minister also proposed PowerChina to support Vietnamese enterprises to participate in PowerChina's global supply chain and transfer technology to Vietnamese enterprises such as Viettel and Petrovietnam, especially technology for manufacturing wind turbines and solar panels as well as cooperate with Vietnamese enterprises to survey and develop energy projects, especially wind power in northern provinces.

By Phan Thao - Translated By Anh Quan