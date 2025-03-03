Poultry farmers struggle as egg prices plummet

For over a month, poultry egg prices in Northern Vietnam have been in freefall with no signs of recovery.

This prolonged slump has pushed many farms into heavy losses, forcing numerous households to sell off their laying hens and ducks to minimize financial damage.

Heavy losses for poultry farmers

In Hai Phong, particularly in Tien Lang District, one of the region’s largest egg-producing areas, wholesale prices have dropped to just VND11,000-15,000 per ten eggs, down from VND20,000-25,000 before the Lunar New Year. Mr. Nguyen Van Chieu, Director of Chieu Vien Agricultural Production and Business Cooperative, said that at these prices, the cooperative loses VND2-3 million per day, excluding other operational costs. In 2024 alone, they suffered losses of approximately VND700 million due to the sharp price decline, forcing them to sell off 5,000 laying hens to cut costs.

Egg prices drop drastically.

The situation is just as dire in Khoi Nghia Commune (Tien Lang District), where many farms have struggled since Yagi typhoon in September 2024. While they have yet to recover from disease-related losses, they are now facing record-low egg prices. Many farmers have been left with no choice but to sell off their poultry to avoid further financial strain.

In Vinh Phuc Province, the outlook remains bleak. Bui Duc Chinh, a chicken farmer in Thanh Van Commune (Tam Duong District), reported that farm-gate prices have plunged to VND1,000-1,100 per egg, with record lows of VND900 at times. With a flock of 20,000 hens, he is losing VND7-8 million daily. Chinh noted that this is the lowest price in over a decade, leaving many farmers on the brink of collapse.

Many egg-laying farms are facing financial difficulties due to the sharp decline in egg prices.

Pham Mai Thu, a chicken farmer in Duy Tien District (Ha Nam Province), said that egg prices in her area have dropped to VND1,000 per egg, down VND500 from pre-Tet levels, causing her family to lose about VND4 million per day. Normally, egg prices dip slightly after Tet but rebound within ten days. This year, however, the prolonged decline has lasted over a month with no signs of stabilizing.

The reason for egg price slump

A poultry farmer in Quoc Oai District (Hanoi), who operates a 15,000-hen egg farm, explained to SGGP Newspaper that egg prices tend to drop around this time each year. The main reason is the prolonged drizzle and high humidity (80-95 percent) in Northern Vietnam, which causes eggs to spoil quickly, forcing farmers to sell at lower prices.

In many places, farm-gate egg prices have hit a record low of VND900 per egg.

However, many farm owners believe this year’s sharp decline is also due to a supply-demand imbalance. After Tet, consumer demand decreases, but laying hens continue producing eggs. Additionally, some families avoid eating eggs early in the year due to traditional beliefs, further contributing to excess supply.

The price slump is not limited to Northern Vietnam. In Ho Chi Minh City and other Southern provinces, egg prices have also dropped significantly. An influx of eggs from the south being transported to the north has exacerbated the situation, prolonging the downward trend.

The poultry farming industry has faced continuous challenges since 2024.

A survey of Hanoi’s wholesale markets revealed that while farm-gate egg prices range from VND1,100-1,500 per egg, traders are still selling them for VND2,000-2,200. A wholesaler at Ha Vy Market (Thuong Tin, Hanoi) explained that since eggs have a short shelf life and losses occur during transportation, retailers have nearly doubled the farm price.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam produced approximately 19.7 billion eggs in 2024, up 3 percent from the previous year. Nearly all are consumed domestically, with only 1 percent exported.

Egg prices have dropped sharply at farms, but wholesale market prices remain twice as high.

An expert from the Vietnam Poultry Association told SGGP Newspaper that egg prices are unlikely to recover until June, when demand rises for mooncake production. Without market intervention, the poultry farming industry could continue facing serious challenges.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan