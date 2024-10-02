PM welcomes newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 1 for newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei, assuring him that Vietnam consistently considers the development of relations with China an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its overall foreign policy.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei

PM Pham Minh Chinh thanked China for its various forms of support for Vietnam to overcome the consequences of typhoon Yagi and subsequent floods, and appreciated China's sharing of hydrological information and cooperation in regulating water release from hydropower dams to minimise flood damage.

The Vietnamese Government, ministries, and localities will offer all possible support to the ambassador to fulfill his duties, he said, believing that He Wei will effectively promote his bridging role to consolidate mutual trust, promote cooperation and expand exchanges, contributing to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building the Vietnam-China community with a shared future.

He wished that the ambassador would encourage Chinese ministries and localities to continue working closely with Vietnam to comprehensively and effectively realise high-level agreements and common perceptions, with a focus on regularly maintaining visits and contacts at all levels, deepening substantive cooperation in economy-trade, investment, transport infrastructure connectivity, culture, education, tourism, climate change response, disaster prevention, water security, and construction of smart border gates.

The host suggested China step up cooperation in building standard gauge railway lines connecting the two countries, continue to open doors for Vietnamese agricultural products, swiftly launch large-scale investment projects that reflect China's level of development in Vietnam, and jointly hold the Year of Vietnam-China Humanistic Exchange to celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025.

He called on both sides to seriously follow high-level common perceptions regarding the better control and settlement of differences at sea, respect each other's legitimate rights and interests, and properly handle disagreements in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He Wei said he will make every effort to bolster bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in a more practical and effective manner. He also expressed a desire for support from the Vietnamese Party and State leaders, as well as close coordination with Vietnamese ministries and agencies in the coming time.

He affirmed his commitment to prompting Chinese ministries, agencies and localities to grasp and fully realise the high-level common perceptions and signed agreements, facilitate the regular exchange of high-level visits to foster political trust, promote cooperation in diplomacy and national defence-security, improve the substantive coordination in economy-trade, investment, transportation, supply and production chains, tourism, health care, education, digital transformation, green growth, cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchange.

The diplomat also pledged close coordination at multilateral mechanisms and international forums, working together to better control and settle maritime disagreements based on the existing agreements and high-level common perceptions, for the well-being of both nations’ people and for regional peace and stability.

VNA