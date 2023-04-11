PM urges business, production ramp-up

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries, agencies, and localities to instruct the removal of obstacles to major projects while stepping up inspections to handle limitations in production, business, construction investment.

In a dispatch sent to leaders of ministries, agencies, cities and provinces, the PM pointed out that amid global geo-political and economic uncertainties, Vietnam will face a host of challenges, especially in business, construction investment and trade.

Greater efforts should be made to untangle knots regarding administrative procedures, credit access, business conditions, bank liquidity, debts and taxes in order to pave the wave for big, key projects, he said, stressing the need to maintain and boost economic engines like investment, export-import and consumption.

The PM will assign Government members and representatives from ministries and agencies to hold working sessions with localities over business, production, construction investment and trade. They will figure out problems, and propose specific, feasible solutions to soon reboot growth and successfully achieve socio-economic tasks and targets set for 2023 and the 2021-2026 period.

Chairpersons of People’s Committees of cities and provinces were asked to report such activities in their localities, particularly those in major areas and projects, and raise specific proposals to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) by April 13.

The MPI will coordinate with other ministries and agencies to outline work plans for the Cabinet members, and classify problems based on the reports by the localities and send them to the PM and Cabinet members. According to the dispatch, the national GDP in the first quarter of this year grew 3.32 percent year-on-year.

However, the value added in industry and construction dropped by 0.4 percent due to high production costs and declining orders in key industrial sectors such as electronics, garments-textiles, leather and footwear, and wood.