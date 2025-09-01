PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Chinese front leader in Tianjin

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee on September 1 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee on September 1. (Photo: VNA)

In a candid, friendly and constructive atmosphere, the two leaders discussed the bilateral relations, socialist theory, Party governance and national development, reaching significant common perceptions.

"Vietnam always attaches much importance to developing the neighbourly friendship and the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, seeing it as an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a leading priority in its foreign policy", PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed.

Mr. Wang Huning, for his part, extended congratulations on the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day and sent greetings to Vietnam’s top leaders.

Vietnam and China are close neighbours, comrades and brothers with a shared future, he said, adding China wishes to work closely with Vietnam to effectively implement high-level perceptions, expand cooperation across all areas, and bring tangible benefits to the two countries’ people. He expressed his confidence that Vietnam will successfully achieve its two centenary goals.

At the meeting on September 1 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025. (Photo: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh congratulated China on its major economic and theoretical achievements, particularly in advancing the sinicisation and modernisation of Marxism by adapting its core principles to China’s specific conditions and integrating them with the country’s rich cultural traditions. The PM outlined Vietnam’s achievements in refining socialist theory and its path toward socialism with three main pillars - building a socialist democracy, a socialist rule-of-law state, and a socialist-oriented market economy.

The Vietnamese leader also highlighted six key tasks related economy, foreign affairs, national defence and security, culture, social equity, and Party building; along with 12 groups of main tasks and solutions to realise the country’s development goals in the new era, plus three strategic breakthroughs. Vietnam closely observes and seeks experience from China’s latest theoretical and practical development steps, he said.

Agreeing with PM Pham Minh Chinh's opinions, Mr. Wang Huning praised Vietnam’s achievements and important theoretical innovations on socialism and its path toward socialism, particularly the integration of Marxism with Vietnam’s practical conditions. He expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s recent great strides in reform, reflected in rapid economic growth and significant improvements in people’s living standards.

The Chinese front leader shared with the Vietnamese Government leader recent theoretical innovations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in integrating Marxism with the practice and outstanding cultural tradition, as well as its “four comprehensives” and “five in one” strategic layout, stressing the deep similarities between the two countries’ theoretical system of the path to socialism. He expressed a desire to enhance exchanges and share experience to support the cause of socialism building in each country.

Vietnamplus