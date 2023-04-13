PM chairs seminar on ways to tackle difficulties in forestry-fishery exports

PM Pham Minh Chinh on April 13 chaired a conference where he worked with the VIFORES and the VASEP to seek solutions to hurdles facing agro-fishery production and exports.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 13 chaired a conference where he worked with the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFOREST) and the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) to seek solutions to hurdles facing agro-fishery production and exports.

In his opening speech, the PM highlighted the importance of the sectors, whose trade surplus exceeds US$10 billion, in the country’s socioeconomic development and poverty alleviation.

The export of timber and forest products was estimated at $17.1 billion in 2022, exceeding the yearly target by 3.8 percent. The industry is aiming at pushing the figure to $17.5 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, seafood export revenue last year reached $11 billion, 23.8 percent higher than 2021 and 22.2 percent higher than the set target for 2022. The sector is eyeing $10 billion in export value this year.

However, in the early months of 2023, their growth tended to be slower. Between January and March, the accumulated export and import turnover of agro-forestry-fishery products was estimated at $20.63 billion, down 11.2 percent year-on-year.

Given the context, PM Chinh requested participants to fully, accurately, and objectively identify difficulties and issues affecting the forestry-fishery production, processing, and distribution; and put forth short- and long-term solutions to these problems.