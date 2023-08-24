PM asks to facilitate businesses and residents to access credit

The Vietnamese Prime Minister asked the State Bank of Vietnam to facilitate businesses and residents to access credit.

In his yesterday written request, the Prime Minister ordered the State Bank of Vietnam to urgently review and amend Circular No. 06/2023/TT-NHNN on lending activities of credit institutions and foreign banks.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, credit institutions and commercial banks must create the most favorable conditions for businesses and residents to access credit loans if they satisfy all conditions in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, he urged the State Bank of Vietnam to amend and supplement the provisions of Circular No. 06/2023/TT-NHNN dated June 28, 2023. The state bank must eliminate provisions that make difficulties and obstacles for enterprises and people to borrow credit as well as resolutely reduce administrative procedures.

The ultimate objective is to quickly and promptly remove all hurdles along the way to help enterprises and residents access capital for the country’s economic growth and stability to ensure major balances of the economy. This must be completed by August 25.

At the same time, the state bank must strengthen supervision, and inspection to deter bank staff from making possible violations and wrongdoings.