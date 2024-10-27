PM arrives in Abu Dhabi, beginning official visit to UAE

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi at 11 am on October 27 (local time), starting their official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi at 11 am on October 27 (local time), starting their official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the invitation of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) and his spouse welcomed at Zayed International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zayoudi, and Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyen Thanh Diep, among others.

During his stay, PM Chinh is scheduled to hold talks with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rasheed AL Makhtoum. On this occasion, the two countries will upgrade their ties, with a lot of cooperation documents to be signed.

The Vietnamese Government leader will receive ministers, and leaders of various leading economic groups and investment funds; attend a Vietnam-UAE business forum, and a car exhibition of Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast. He will also deliver a policy speech at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and visit the Vietnamese embassy and the Vietnamese community in the Middle East country.

The visit, the first of a Prime Minister of Vietnam over the past 15 years, is taking place in the context that the bilateral relations are developing well across all fields. Political trust and mutual understanding have been consolidated continuously.

The UAE stands as Vietnam's largest export market in the Middle East and Africa, with two-way trade reaching US$4.96 billion in the first nine months of this year, higher than the $4.7 billion recorded in the whole year of 2023. The two nations aim for $10 billion in bilateral trade in the near future.

The two countries are negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aiming to conclude the negotiations during the PM’s visit. As of September, the UAE had 42 projects valued at $74.09 million in Vietnam, ranking 52nd among 148 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian nation. There are currently about 3,000 Vietnamese workers in the UAE.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit is expected to contribute to strengthening political trust, elevating relations, and creating breakthroughs in bilateral ties in numerous fields, from economy, trade, and investment to new areas such as innovation, science, technology, and energy.

