Plain gold rings surpass VND96 million per tael

Both SJC gold bars and 9999 gold rings surged to all-time highs, with plain gold rings breaking previous records to exceed VND96 million per tael.

At around 9:30 a.m., Saigon Jewelry Company and Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company raised SJC gold bar prices by VND1.2 million per tael for both buying and selling compared to yesterday, listing at VND94.1 million per tael for buying and VND95.6 million per tael for selling. Bao Tin Minh Chau and Phu Quy Group made the same adjustment, quoting at VND94.2 million per tael for buying and VND95.6 million per tael for selling. Mi Hong Jewelry increased its buying price by VND1.1 million per tael and its selling price by VND900,000 per tael, listing SJC gold bars at VND94.6 million per tael for buying and VND95.6 million per tael for selling. This marks the highest-ever price for SJC gold bars, which have risen about VND11.4 million per tael since the beginning of the year.

Customers buy gold at Mi Hong Gold Shop.

The price of 9999 gold rings continued its strong upward trend. Bao Tin Minh Chau increased its buying price by VND1.25 million per tael and its selling price by VND1.2 million per tael compared to yesterday, listing at VND94.65 million per tael for buying and VND96.2 million per tael for selling. Phu Quy Group raised its buying price by VND1.3 million per tael and its selling price by VND1.2 million per tael, quoting at VND94.6 million per tael for buying and VND96.1 million per tael for selling. SJC increased both buying and selling prices by VND1.2 million per tael, trading at VND94 million per tael for buying and VND95.5 million per tael for selling. PNJ raised its 9999 gold ring prices by VND800,000 per tael for buying and VND1.1 million per tael for selling, listing at VND94.1 million per tael for buying and VND95.9 million per tael for selling.

This morning, 9999 gold rings once again surpassed the previous record of VND95 million per tael, reaching a new peak of VND96.2 million per tael, about VND600,000 per tael higher than SJC gold bars. Compared to early 2025, 9999 gold ring prices have increased by VND12 million per tael.

On the global market, gold prices have also reached a new all-time high. The closing price in New York on March 13 was $2,988.6 an ounce, up $54.7 an ounce from the previous session. As of the morning of March 14 (Vietnam time), spot gold on the Kitco exchange was trading at $2,986 an ounce. After conversion, this equates to approximately VND92.5 million per tael, VND3.1 million per tael lower than SJC gold bars and VND3.7 million per tael lower than 9999 gold rings.

Global gold prices have set a record for the 12th time this year and are steadily moving toward $3,000 an ounce due to tariff uncertainties and investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve (FED) will soon ease monetary policy. Gold prices have risen nearly 14 percent since the start of the year. Analysts believe that US President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade policies are among the key factors driving gold prices, as investors tend to favor gold during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Mr. Alex Ebkarian, CEO of Allegiance Gold, stated that gold is in a long-term upward cycle and expects prices to fluctuate between $3,000 and $3,200 an ounce this year.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan