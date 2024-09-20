Plain gold ring price gallops, exceeding VND80 million per tael

Global gold prices reached an all-time high, causing the price of 9999 gold rings in Vietnam to soar on the afternoon of September 20, surpassing VND80 million per tael.

This price level broke the record set earlier that morning, establishing a new high. Currently, the price of 9999 gold rings has a larger gap compared to global gold prices than SJC gold.

Around 2:15 p.m. on September 20, PNJ Company increased the price of plain gold rings by an additional VND550,000 for buying and VND500,000 for selling compared to the morning. This totals an increase of VND1.05 million for buying and VND1 million for selling compared to the previous day, bringing the prices to VND79.15 million per tael for buying and VND80.2 million per tael for selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company also raised prices by VND550,000 for both buying and selling rates compared to the morning. This resulted in a total increase of VND1.05 million in buying and selling prices over the previous day, reaching VND79.13 million per tael for buying and VND80.23 million per tael for selling.

SJC Company increased prices by VND700,000 for buying and selling compared to the previous day, now listing at VND78.6 million per tael for buying and VND79.9 million per tael for selling.

As a result, the price of 9999 gold rings has officially reached a new high of VND80.23 million per tael.

Meanwhile, various companies kept the price of SJC gold bars the same as the morning rates. Specifically, SJC, PNJ, and Doji Group continue to trade at VND80 million per tael for buying and VND82 million per tael for selling—unchanged from the morning but up VND200,000 for both buying and selling rates compared to the previous day.

The selling price of SJC gold at four state-owned commercial banks (BIDV, Agribank, Vietinbank, and Vietcombank) this morning was listed at VND82 million per tael, an increase of VND200,000 compared to the previous day.

On the global gold market, the spot gold price on the Kitco exchange rose to US$2,608 an ounce on the afternoon of September 20 (Vietnam time), an increase of $23 an ounce compared to the closing price in New York on the night of September 19. This is also the highest price ever recorded for gold globally. After conversion, this price is approximately VND78 million per tael, about VND2 million lower than SJC gold and VND2.23 million lower than 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan