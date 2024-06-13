Petrol prices surge slightly from 3 p.m. on June 13.

From 3 p.m. on June 13, the prices of almost all petrol products surged slightly following a downtrend in previous adjustment sessions.

On the afternoon of June 13, the Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market.

At the latest adjustment session, the petrol price increased again. Of which, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III rose by VND169 and VND258 to VND21,310 and VND22,235 per liter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were also adjusted to increase. Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene surged by VND218 and VND302 to VND19,640 and VND19,859 per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S decreased by VND396 to VND16,889 per kilogram.

During the six latest adjustment sessions, there were two times of increasing and four times of decreasing in petrol prices.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong