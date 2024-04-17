Business

Petrol prices rise to over US$1 per liter from April 17

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance adjusted petrol prices in the afternoon on April 17, one day earlier than usual as tomorrow will be the Hung Kings Festival.

Illustrative photo

As the world petrol prices have been adjusted following the fluctuation of commodities prices, from 3 p.m. on April 17, the price of E5RON 92 rose by VND378 (US$0.015) to VND24,226 (US$0.95) per liter while the price of RON 95-III was hiked by VND416 (US$0.016) to VND25,237 (US$0.99) per liter.

Besides, diesel oil 0.05S is now priced at VND21,446 (US$0.84) per liter, down VND164. Meanwhile, the price of kerosene decreased to VND21,416 (US$0.84) per liter, down VND178.

Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is now sold at VND17,206 (US$0.68) per kilogram, an increase of VND198 per kilogram.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

