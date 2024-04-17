Petrol prices rise to over US$1 per liter from April 17

As the world petrol prices have been adjusted following the fluctuation of commodities prices, from 3 p.m. on April 17, the price of E5RON 92 rose by VND378 (US$0.015) to VND24,226 (US$0.95) per liter while the price of RON 95-III was hiked by VND416 (US$0.016) to VND25,237 (US$0.99) per liter.
Besides, diesel oil 0.05S is now priced at VND21,446 (US$0.84) per liter, down VND164. Meanwhile, the price of kerosene decreased to VND21,416 (US$0.84) per liter, down VND178.
Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is now sold at VND17,206 (US$0.68) per kilogram, an increase of VND198 per kilogram.