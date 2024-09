Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on September 5, the retail prices of all kinds were reduced three times in a row.

Accordingly, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III fell by VND353 and VND282 to VND19,979 (US$0.80) and VND20,827 per liter (US$0.83), respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to reduce below VND19,000 (US$) per liter. Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were cut by VND385 and VND341 to VND18,092 (US$0.72) and VND18,724 (US$0.75) per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S decreased by VND407 to VND15,155 (US$0.60) per kilogram.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong