Petrol prices inch up on August 15

The Ministries of Industry and Trade and of Finance have decided to increase the retail prices of petrol products, effective from 3pm on August 15.

capture-3272.png.webp
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel is capped at VND20,882 (US$0.83) per litre, an increase of VND167 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of RON95-III rose by VND179 to reach VND21,852 per litre.

For diesel fuel 0.05S and kerosene, the maximum prices are set at VND19,230 and VND19,572 per litre, respectively, up to VND89 and VND161 per litre. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is now sold at no more than VND16,245 per kg, rising by VND217 per kg.

The two ministries decided to keep the petrol price stabilisation fund unchanged.

They noted that the global petrol market during this adjustment period (from August 8 to 14) was influenced by several factors, including new developments in the Middle East conflict, rising US crude oil reserves, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

