Petrol prices fall to below VND20,000 per liter

After two consecutive decreases, the retail price of petroleum continued reducing as of 3 p.m. on March 12 to below VND20,000 (US$0.78) per liter.

The retail price of petroleum decreases to below VND20,000 (US$0.78) per liter. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the retail price of biofuel E5 RON 92 fell by VND680 to a maximum of VND19,281 per liter. The price of RON 95-III also dropped by VND753 to a maximum of VND19,649 per liter.

Meanwhile, diesel slid by VND435 a liter to VND17,898; kerosene reduced by VND483 a liter to VND18,090. The price of mazut dropped by VND155 per kilogram and is sold at VND16,995.

In this adjustment, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund. The price adjustment is carried out by oil and gas businesses no later than 3:00 p.m. on March 13.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, fuel prices have decreased following low global refined oil prices from March 6 to 12.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh

