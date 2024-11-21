Petrol prices fall marginally in latest adjustment

Petrol retail prices were revised downward on November 21 afternoon under the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance.

Specifically, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was cut by VND109 to no more than VND19,343 (US$0.76) per liter while that of RON95-III fell by VND79 to VND20,528 per liter at the maximum.

Diesel 0.05S and kerosene were priced at VND18,509 and VND18,921 per liter as the highest, falling VND64 and VND67, respectively.

Meanwhile, mazut oil 180CST 3.5S was capped at VND16,014 per kilogram, up VND5.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund for this adjustment.

The regulators said fuel prices were affected by China’s economic stimulus plan below investors’ expectations and ongoing conflict and military tensions across the globe.

Vietnamplus