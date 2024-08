The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance have decided to reduce the retail sale prices of petrol products from 3pm on August 1.

Petrol prices down in the latest adjustment (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was cut by VND284 to VND21,616 (US$0.86) per litre, while that of RON95-III fell by VND281 to VND22,603 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel 0.05S dropped by VND316 per litre to VND19,878 per litre, and kerosene is now priced at VND20,095 per litre, down VND231. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is sold at VND16,886 per kg, a decrease of VND292.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund.

Vietnamplus