Petrol prices continue to decrease from 3 p.m. on August 8

The retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market decreased sharply to around VND21,000 from 3 p.m. on August 8 in accordance with the direction by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

This was the fifth adjustment session of decreasing in a row in over a passing month.

Following the adjustment at 3 p.m. on August 8, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III fell by VND901 and VND930 to VND20,715 (US$0.82) and VND21,673 (US$0.85) per liter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel reduced to below VND20,000 (US$0.79) per liter. Accordingly, 0.05S diesel and kerosene prices were cut by VND737 and VND684 to VND19,141 (US$0.75) and VND19,411 (US$0.76) per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S decreased by VND858 to VND16,028 (US$0.63) per kilogram.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong