Petrol prices bounce sharply from 3 p.m. on October 10

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and the Ministry of Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market.

At the adjustment session, the petrol price surged sharply by VND996-VND1,258 per litter.

Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on October 10, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III rose by VND996 and VND1,258 to VND19,846 (US$0.80) and VND21,061 (US$0.84) per litter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to increase as well. Accordingly, 0.05S diesel and kerosene rose by VND1,099 and VND1,139 to VND18,500 (US$0.74) and VND18,790 (US$0.75) per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S increased by VND908 to VND15,911 (US$0.64) per kilogram.

The increase in domestic retail prices of gasoline has been in line with the world trend due to the impact of possible widespread conflict in the Middle East, conflict between Russia and Ukraine and typhoons in the United States.

Therefore, in the five latest adjustment sessions, the retail prices of gasoline had three sessions of increasing and two sessions of decreasing.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong