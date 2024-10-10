Business

Petrol prices bounce sharply from 3 p.m. on October 10

SGGPO

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and the Ministry of Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market.

x.jpg

At the adjustment session, the petrol price surged sharply by VND996-VND1,258 per litter.

Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on October 10, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III rose by VND996 and VND1,258 to VND19,846 (US$0.80) and VND21,061 (US$0.84) per litter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to increase as well. Accordingly, 0.05S diesel and kerosene rose by VND1,099 and VND1,139 to VND18,500 (US$0.74) and VND18,790 (US$0.75) per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S increased by VND908 to VND15,911 (US$0.64) per kilogram.

The increase in domestic retail prices of gasoline has been in line with the world trend due to the impact of possible widespread conflict in the Middle East, conflict between Russia and Ukraine and typhoons in the United States.

Therefore, in the five latest adjustment sessions, the retail prices of gasoline had three sessions of increasing and two sessions of decreasing.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

petrol prices retail prices of gasoline adjustment session

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn