People still underestimate pre-marital health checks

Vietnamese people still underestimate pre-marital screening program - a medical examination for couples who are about to get married.

A medical worker provide pre-marital health check for a couple

According to Associate Professor Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Maternity Hospital, many health crises occur because couples don’t undergo a pre-marital health check.

Recently, the hospital organized a free pre-marital health examination program for more than 150 couples of young workers in difficult circumstances. Through medical checks, doctors have detected many people suffering from diseases such as viral hepatitis B, abnormal sperm, uterine fibroids, and diabetes.

Diseases related to reproductive issues, genetics, and sexually transmitted infections are becoming more and more common today which will greatly affect the quality of Vietnam's population. Most diseases are caused by modern lifestyles including lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating, alcohol, substance use disorders and smoking tobacco.

Worryingly, many diseases develop silently and the patient does not even notice them without in-depth examination.

Dr. Mai Ba Tien Dung, Head of the Binh Dan Hospital's Andrology Department, also said that every day there are about 10 couples voluntarily coming to the hospital for pre-marital health check-ups. Therefore, many of these couples have discovered dangerous diseases through examination.

Meanwhile, according to Dr. Ho Manh Tuong, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, pre-marital health examination includes examinations and tests to assess couples’ general health and screen for abnormalities of the reproductive system, sexually transmitted diseases, preliminary assessment of fertility, and detection of diseases that can be transmitted to the child.

Although there are no regulations for mandatory pre-marital health examinations, people are encouraged to undergo this kind of medical checks which bring many benefits to people.

By Kim Huyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong