Party chief and his spouse set off for official visit to Malaysia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on November 21 morning for a three-day official visit to Malaysia.

The visit is made at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.

The Party chief is accompanied by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Chairman of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac; Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the PCC's Office Nguyen Duy Ngoc; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the PCC's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung; Member of the PCC, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son; Member of the PCC and National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong; along with several other members of the PCC, leaders of various ministries, agencies and localities.

The visit is a key milestone in Vietnam-Malaysia relations, aimed at consolidating political trust between the two countries at a high level. It underscores Vietnam's consistent policy of attaching importance to and fostering relations with neighboring and regional countries, including Malaysia.

It also reflects Vietnam's desire to elevate its trustworthy and effective cooperation with Malaysia to a new phase which is at a higher level and more practical, to meet the development requirements of both countries in the new period.

Vietnamplus